Texans Officially Interview Coach Lovie Smith; What’s Next?

HOUSTON -- The first step of any hiring process is going through a formal interview. The second step is extending an offer.

Step 1 for Lovie Smith has been completed. Will Step 2 soon follow?

The Houston Texans announced they have officially completed their interview with Smith for their head coaching vacancy. Smith currently serves as the team's defensive coordinator is now considered a favorite to land the job.

Smith, 63, was brought in last season by first-year head coach David Culley to help stabilize one of the league's worst defenses. He has multiple years of experience as a head coach at both the NFL and college level, previously serving with the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and Illinois (2016-20).

Last season, the Texans' defense ranked 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense. They did, however, finished 10th overall in takeaways, recording 17 interceptions and eight fumbles recoveries for a total of 25 turnovers.

The job has not yet been offered, but things are moving fast at NRG Stadium. The Texans have conducted in-person interviews with four candidates, including former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Gannon was informed Sunday that he would no longer be a candidate for the opening despite his impressive interviews. According to league reports, McCown, a 17-year veteran as a QB, was also informed Sunday that he would no long be in the running for the position.

McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game but has never coached at the professional level. He still could be a member of the Texans staff thanks to his ties with Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Flores, 40, still has been listed as a name to watch for entering the final stages of the hiring process. He was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins after posting a 24-25 record.

Flores is currently in a class-action lawsuit with the league and three franchises for alleged discrimination in the hiring and firing process of minority candidates.

If Smith his hired, we believe that pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton will be promoted to offensive coordinator, and that special-teams coordinator Frank Ross will retain his position. There is no indication on who would take over as the team's next defensive coordinator.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily for more coverage of Houston's newest hiring and any changes on its coaching staff.