Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Could Texans Look to Replace QB Davis Mills?

The Texans are confident in Mills' ability headed into the season, but could the 2023 NFL Draft provide an even better centerpiece at QB?

Despite the 2022 NFL Draft ending Saturday, the Houston Texans are already a hot topic of discussion for next year's draft.

The Texans and general manager Nick Caserio addressed both sides of the ball with four selections in the first 44 picks this year, but 2023 could have some real gems at quarterback. Whether or not Texans coach Lovie Smith wants to stick with second-year QB Davis Mills after this season, the team still has options to work with next April.

ESPN's Todd McShay released a way-too-early mock draft Thursday and predicts that the Texans will be selecting No. 1 overall next season.

And with the selection? Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native was a Heisman finalist this past season after passing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes to a 10-2 record that was capped off with Rose Bowl victory.

"The Texans believe in quarterback Davis Mills, but if they actually end up picking No. 1 next April, something went terribly awry for Mills during his sophomore season," McShay said.

PFF released its own way-too-early mock draft on Monday and also predicts that Houston will be selecting No. 1 overall. But instead of Stroud, Alabama QB and Heisman winner Bryce Young is the selection.

Young was sensational for the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban this past season. Despite losing in the title game to SEC rival Georgia, Young’s Heisman-winning season was the result of finishing second in the country in passing yards (4,872), passing touchdowns (47), and QBR (87.6). He also only had seven interceptions and rushed for three touchdowns.

But Stroud's larger 6-3, 215-pound frame compared to Young at 6-0, 194 could be something the Texans value if given the opportunity to select high in next year's draft.

The 2022 draft saw a flurry of talented defensive players taken in the first round, with Pitt QB Kenny Pickett being the only signal-caller selected in the first 32 picks.

But with Young and Stroud as likely candidates to enter the 2023 draft after getting another year to showcase their skills at elite programs, Houston's draft philosophy could change - and potentially affect the future of Mills as QB1.