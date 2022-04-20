Texans Draft Offensive Trio In Seven Round Mock

Given that the Houston Texans have just two wide receivers and one running back under contract after the 2022 season, it's not hard to imagine these positions will be targeted in this year's NFL Draft.

In their latest mock, CBS has the Texans doing just that and adding not one but two receivers for offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton to work with, alongside an in-state addition for their lackluster ground game.

But to start with, a gift for the defensively-minded Lovie Smith in the form of defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for any team looking to bolster their defensive line. The Texans under new coach Lovie Smith need pass rushers and Walker offers the highest upside of anyone in this class. Walker's stock has skyrocketed during the pre-draft process and he's just scratching the surface on how good could he can be. He has flashed on tape, but he also played on a Georgia defense that could end up with 4-5 first-round picks, and his combine performance -- a 4.51 40, a vertical of 35.5 inches and a mind-boggling 3-cone of 6.89 seconds -- only reminded people of why he has a chance to be special.

Outside of Jonathan Greenard and Maliek Collins, Houston's defensive front has no sure-fire starters entering 2022. Roy Lopez and Ross Blacklock have shown promise at defensive tackle, and Smith seems high on outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo who has previously played defensive end.

If Walker was available at three, which isn't a certainty as some have touted him to potentially go first overall, then he seems as safe a bet as any other prospect at the pick.

© Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports Travon Walker

Moving onto pick 13 and a receiver comes into the mix.

Alabama's Jameson Williams is widely considered to be the best receiver in this class - look no further than Chris Simms' recent comments on Williams.

A torn ACL has seen his stock drop and will mean he's unavailable for some time. But from the Texans' point of view, this could almost be a blessing in disguise, as they could get the best weapon in the draft with just the 13th pick.

Williams tore his ACL in the national title game, but he's still one of the best players in this draft class and should be ready to contribute next October. And if not for the injury he's likely the first wideout off the board. Every receiver on the Texans' roster except Nico Collins has just one year left on their deal, and here they get Davis Mills a downfield weapon.

© RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK Jameson Williams

Next up for the Texans is a much-needed addition at cornerback.

As it stands, Desmond King is likely to start at corner opposite recently signed former Philadelphia Eagle Steven Nelson, with Tavierre Thomas at nickelback. Outside of these three and the picture gets hazy quickly.

The Texans not only lack a true stud corner but any resemblance of depth at the position, something Florida's Kaiir Elam may be able to offer immediately - if not potentially a starting role.

Named first-team All-SEC in 2020, Elam comes from a family of defensive backs. His father was an NFL safety for seven years, while his uncle Matt was a safety for the Baltimore Ravens for three years.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Kaiir Elam

The next player off the board at pick 68 won't have far to travel.

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller could be the shot in the arm Houston's offense needs.

The Texans ranked dead last in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021, and their current group of backs doesn't leave much room for optimism.

A 2021 AP All-SEC second-teamer and Coaches' All-SEC second-teamer, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Aggies. Hard to bring down and not afraid of contact, Spiller could be an exciting addition to Hamilton's offense.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Spiller

Then with the 80th pick, Houston's focus remains on offense as the Texans look to protect quarterback Davis Mills by selecting Washington State tackle, Abraham Lucas.

Hard to miss at 6-6 and 315 pounds, Lucas would be able to compete with Tytus Howard and Charlie Heck at right tackle - a position of some turnover in recent years.

Worth noting: In 2021, Lucas did not allow a single sack and was college football's second-highest graded pass-blocker, per All Seahawks.

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Abraham Lucas

Moving into triple figures, and with the 107th and 108th picks, CBS has Houston selecting another cornerback in Coby Bryant out of Cincinnatti, as well as another wide receiver in Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson.

Perhaps overshadowed by fellow Cincinnatti cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Bryant was named AAC first-teamer in 2020 and 2021. During his four years at Cincinnatti, Bryant notched 126 tackles, seven interceptions, 31 defended passes, and capped it off by winning the Jim Thorpe Award in 2021 which recognizes the country's best defensive back.

Meanwhile, for Robinson, his decision to transfer from Nebraska to Kentucky for his senior years appears to have paid off. 2021 marked a career year for Robinson who broke Kentucky's record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,334. He's tricky, agile, and has a good burst of speed that could be a good fit as a slot receiver for the Texans.

With the 183rd pick, attention turns back to Smith's defense and his already crowded linebacker corps.

2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose has 321 tackles, 41 tackles for a loss, and 9.5 sacks to his name. The Iowa State product measures in at 6-4 and 245 pounds, and would have to battle the likes of Garret Wallow, Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman, and Tae Davis for a backup role.

The Texans have three picks in the 200s to conclude the draft, with which CBS has them taking Virginia Tech defensive end Amaré Barno (205), UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (207), and Washington State offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg (245).

Barno has 10 sacks over the last two seasons and managed to run a staggering 4.36 40 at the combine.

In high school, Houston native Ogbonnia was a gold medalist in both the shot put and discus at the State of Texas Championships. He then went on to play in every game during his four years at UCLA.

And finally, Wattenberg brings with him experience as a starter at both left guard and center - both positions where the Texans are currently lacking depth.