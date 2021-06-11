NFL Draft Profile: Kenyon Green, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M Aggies

#55

Pos: OG

Ht: 6040

Wt: 325

DOB: 3/15/01

Eligible: 2022

Humble, TX

Atascocita High School

Kenyon Green

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. Great technique in pass protection to explode up into contact with his hands. Showed the ability to pull to the opposite side of the line.

Cons:

Lamattina: Green isn’t the best vertical mover from his initial spot off the snap. This hinders his overall ability as a run blocker if he is tasked with climbing into the second level. Occasionally will lunge forward and lose his balance on blocks while he is on the move.

Summary:

Lamattina: Kenyon Green is a thickly built offensive guard at Texas A&M who shows elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat. He relies on extremely good balance and a wide base to give himself the platform to succeed on every down. Only legitimate concern is his somewhat limited athleticism that hinders his ability as a vertical run blocker climbing to the second level.

Background:

Raised in Humble, Texas. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. 15th overall ranked prospect and 3rd offensive tackle in the nation. 2019 Under Armour All-American and Army All-American. Named the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.1 / 8.6