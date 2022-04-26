SI NFL Mock Draft: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green Tabbed as 1st-Rounder

One day closer to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday means another look at a recent mock draft - and apparently, another potential first-round suitor for Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green, too.

Sports Illustrated released another first-round mock draft Tuesday and has Green being selected at No. 24 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. A native of Humble, Texas, Green would be able to remain in his home state.

USA Today Sports USA Today Sports

Here’s what SI had to say about the 21-year-old’s potential fit with Dallas:

“The time has come for Dallas to start getting younger on the offensive line, and Green is a guy who can play at multiple spots along the line, and eventually could grow into the kind of centerpiece Zack Martin has been on the interior.”

Green was one of college football's most versatile and consistent offensive linemen this past season. He started all 12 games for the 8-4 Aggies, including shifts to four different spots on the line throughout the season. And after winning two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, Green secured the faith and support of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who said that his former player should be a first-round pick.

“I think Kenyon Green right off the bat," Fisher said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show . "He’s been a tremendous starter, three-year player who I just think has all the intangibles physically but mentally and psychologically. … He’s an old-school player with how he practices, how he works. And I think he’ll go in the first round, I really do. I think he has a chance to play a long time. He deserves it, he has been an outstanding player for us off the bat.”

SI apparently feels that Green’s position in the draft will go unchanged. In its mock draft from last Tuesday, Green was also selected at No. 24 by the Cowboys.

Will things play out like this on Thursday? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here