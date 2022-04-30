Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107

The Houston Texans upgraded their rushing attack with the selection of running back Dameon Pierce.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of running back Dameon Pierce at pick No. 107. With the selection of Pierce, the Texans received a significant boost in their backfield.

Pierce rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four-year career at Florida. Pierce is one of several SEC prospects the Texans selected during the draft.

One member of the Texans' SEC corps is offensive tackle Kanyon Green from Texas A&M University. Green is solid in pass protection, but run blocking appears to be his best attribute.

Per Pro Football Focus, Green posted a run-blocking grade of 83.3 in 2021 — which would have made the Houston native the best offensive lineman in the Texans' rushing attack.

"As far as how we evaluate the running back position, it's no different than how we evaluate any other positions," general manager Nick Caserio said. "If there's an opportunity to add a player that we feel makes sense that enhances that room, then we'll go ahead and do it. Try to make a good decision and add a good player to the team and keep moving forward."

Kenyon Green Kenyon Green Kenyon Green

The Texans began the draft with the selection of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3.

Another SEC prospect, Stingley recorded six interceptions to go along with an FBS freshman record of 15 pass deflections on the way to helping LSU win a title in 2019. He was named an All-SEC first-team defender and consensus All-American for his efforts.

His production dwindled in 2020 — recording just one interception in 10 games — but it didn't stop voters from naming him a first-team All-SEC player a second time. Stingley was hoping for stronger results in 2021, but a foot injury limited him to just three games.