Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of running back Dameon Pierce at pick No. 107. With the selection of Pierce, the Texans received a significant boost in their backfield.
Pierce rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four-year career at Florida. Pierce is one of several SEC prospects the Texans selected during the draft.
One member of the Texans' SEC corps is offensive tackle Kanyon Green from Texas A&M University. Green is solid in pass protection, but run blocking appears to be his best attribute.
Per Pro Football Focus, Green posted a run-blocking grade of 83.3 in 2021 — which would have made the Houston native the best offensive lineman in the Texans' rushing attack.
Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a history of finding late-round gems in the draft, and NFL prospect Bernard McCall Jr. could be his latest acquisition.
A Round 2 Steal? What Texans Can Expect From Alabama WR John Metchie III
A consistent machine at Alabama, John Metchie IIII hope to do the same thing for the Houston Texans
What To Expect From Texans On Day 3
Rounds 1-3 are over as focus turns to day 3 and the Houston Texans' final five picks.
Lonnie Out? Texans DB Hints At Departure
Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has hinted that his time in Texas could soon be up.
Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama LB Christian Harris With No. 75 Pick
The Texans bolster their second level of defense by selecting Alabama linebacker Christian Harris
'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.
Once rivals at Alabama and LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. and John Metchie III are now teammates with the Houston Texans
Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July
The Houston Texans traded back into the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama.
'Just Like Tyrann Mathieu': Versatile Jalen Pitre Ready For All-Purpose Role With Texans
Modeling his game after Tyrann Mathieu, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre is ready to become the Honey Badger of Houston
"As far as how we evaluate the running back position, it's no different than how we evaluate any other positions," general manager Nick Caserio said. "If there's an opportunity to add a player that we feel makes sense that enhances that room, then we'll go ahead and do it. Try to make a good decision and add a good player to the team and keep moving forward."
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
The Texans began the draft with the selection of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3.
Another SEC prospect, Stingley recorded six interceptions to go along with an FBS freshman record of 15 pass deflections on the way to helping LSU win a title in 2019. He was named an All-SEC first-team defender and consensus All-American for his efforts.
His production dwindled in 2020 — recording just one interception in 10 games — but it didn't stop voters from naming him a first-team All-SEC player a second time. Stingley was hoping for stronger results in 2021, but a foot injury limited him to just three games.