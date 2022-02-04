Texans Interested in 'Next Tyrann Mathieu'?

MOBILE, Ala -- If you look at the Houston Texans' roster, there's little reason for them to be picky. The offense ranked 32nd in the NFL in 2021; their defense 31st.

It's defense, however, is the side that needs priority this offseason, due in large part to free agency. Although the Texans' secondary finished 23rd in pass coverage, they are expected to lose starting safety Justin Reid after a mixed final season. Cornerback Desmond King signed only a one-year contract and fellow safety Eric Murray is expected to be a cap casualty.

Houston needs playmakers who can do a little bit of everything in its defensive backfield. If that is indeed a pressing need for general manager Nick Caserio, Baylor's Jalen Pitre might be at the top of his list.

Pitre considers himself a hybrid safety/linebacker. In a way, he believes that he fits the mold of the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu or Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker.

"We mirror in size and physicality, but also in the mindset," Pitre said Wednesday after practice at the Senior Bowl when asked about Baker comparisons. "When he's playing, you see that he loves football by his style. He plays very fast and he's always trying to be the first to the ball.

"It's easy to play like that."

Pitre has been one of the top standouts during his week at the Senior Bowl for the New York Jets' defense. In Robert Saleh's system, he simply is a positionless player asked to be in the right place at the right time.

On most occasions, he's been that and much more. That's who Pitre was for both Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda at Baylor. It's who he hopes to be at the next level.

"My versatility allows me to play everywhere," Pitre said. "As long as I get in and learn the system, I feel like I can fit in any defense and scheme."

A three-year starter for the Bears, Pitre began his career in a 4-3 scheme under Rhule and was asked to play more of a strong-safety role. Instead of lining up deep in coverage, he would play near the line of scrimmage and was tasked of stopping the run.

When Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers, Aranda switched the defensive look to a 4-2-5 base. Pitre was asked to play the same position, although instead of calling it a strong safety role, he was the "STAR" defender.

Pitre said his assignments didn't change, but he felt more natural in coverage. One could see that during seven-on-seven drills in practice throughout the week. Twice Pitre nearly jumped a pair of routes intended for the running back that would have been returned for touchdowns.

He also worked in free safety drills deep in coverage, intercepting Nevada's Carson Strong and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder on more than one occasion.

The 2021 season was one Pitre soon won't forget. Winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the do-it-all defender recorded 75 total tackles, seven pass deflections, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions on his way to helping Baylor finish second in total defense in the conference.

One season after going 2-7 under Aranda, Baylor won its first Big 12 title since 2014. With the 21-7 Sugar Bowl victory over No. 8 Ole Miss, the Bears finished with their first 12-win season in program history.

Pitre considers both Aranda and Rhule as pillars for the success of Baylor, stating that Rhule put an emphasis on playing with passion and a level of competition.

"We saw that as a new stepping stone for us and new challenge. We embraced it" Pitre said of Rhule's message. "When coach Aranda came in, he was clear with what he wanted and it helped up adapt to him quickly."

A native of Houston, Pitre's strong week likely has cemented him as a name to watch on Day 2 of April's NFL Draft. A hybrid player that continues to develop in coverage, defensive coordinators will salivate over wondering how to use him for their formation.

Houston should have Pitre on its radar. Wouldn't the franchise want its own version of a Baker or Mathieu?

"The game's looking for more guys that are versatile, that can cover, also can bring the hit in and can help their teammates out as much as possible," Pitre said. "Those two guys do that. It's why I model my game after them."