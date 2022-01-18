Cam Akers Shows Concern, Remorse for Budda Baker's Injury After Initial Taunt

Cardinals safety Budda Baker sustained a scary injury during the third quarter of Monday’s wild-card matchup with the Rams when he was knocked unconscious after tackling Rams running back Cam Akers. Baker was carted off the field and diagnosed with a concussion, and thankfully maintained feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

Many noticed the immediate aftermath of the play, when Akers appeared to taunt Baker following the hit. It was clear that Akers didn’t realize that Baker was injured at the time. Akers later expressed concern for Baker as he was being tended to by medical staff, and urged teammates to take a knee, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Baker was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He was alert and communicative, and never lost feeling or movement, according to the Cardinals medical staff.

Akers is playing in just his second game since tearing his Achilles in July. The second-year running back made a speedy recovery, making his season debut in Week 18. He was the team’s leading rusher on Monday night and also had a 40-yard reception.

