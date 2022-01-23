Skip to main content
Report: Matt Rhule Would Be Interested in Michigan Job if Harbaugh Leaves

Matt Rhule reportedly “would be interested” in the Michigan head coaching job if Jim Harbaugh left, according the CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

The current Panthers coach has found himself in the hot seat with owner David Tepper for 2022, despite the franchise reportedly planning to keep him for the 2022 season. Carolina finished 5–12 this season and went 5–11 in 2020-21. 

Rhule fired former coordinator Joe Brady in December after less than two years with the franchise. Brady joined the team in 2020 after winning the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, in 2019 when he was with LSU.

One of the biggest question marks of the season was regarding the quarterback position, which became a revolving door featuring the likes of Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Cam Newton. The franchise is reportedly expected to hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as the next OC. 

Rhule reportedly kept an eye on Penn State, which is where James Franklin landed a major extension, per La Canfora. 

Tepper hired Rhule on a seven-year, $62 million contract in addition to providing $6 million to buy out Rhule from Baylor. He replaced former Panthers and current Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera.

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled that the current Wolverines head coach was interested in heading to the NFL, and one team—the Raiders—reportedly may have interest in their former quarterbacks coach. Harbaugh has been working on a reworked contract with the Wolverines after leading the program to the College Football Playoff. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week on Harbaugh, “I believe he'd be interested. Now, he's also in negotiations with Michigan, so is his interest in the NFL kinda being like, ‘Hey, Michigan...’ I can't remember a situation where there's been so much stuff coming from the Harbaugh side/Michigan side talking about NFL interest. It makes me wonder if it's on purpose...

“I know the Raiders have some interest, but they haven't engaged at all.”

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, head over to Raider Maven.

