Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Chiefs Provide Update on Tyrann Mathieu After Entering Concussion Protocol vs. Bills

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in the concussion protocol Monday following Kansas City’s win over the Bills in the divisional round.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday his star safety is in the protocol, though he added Mathieu “feels good.”

“He's still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good,” Reid told reporters. “We'll see how that goes moving forward.”

SI Recommends

Mathieu logged just seven snaps Sunday in a 36–33 win over Buffalo. He exited the game with a concussion on the opening drive after taking a knee to the head from teammate Jarran Reed. 

Kansas City‘s offense was able to overcome the loss of Mathieu as Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs could be in for another shootout Sunday in the AFC championship, with a matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• Thirteen Seconds: Mahomes and the Chiefs Win an Instant Classic
• MMQB: McVay’s Faith Rewarded; Best Weekend of the Year
• Chiefs vs. Bills Blew Our Minds, but It Should've Been Better
• Arrowhead Report: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 42-36 Win Over the Bills

For more Chiefs coverage, check out Arrowhead Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Brown stands up at a Nets game.
Extra Mustard

AB Takes Shots at Arians, Raiders and Former Teammate

Brown covered a lot of ground, posting a meme critical of three teams at once.

Rob Gronkowski spikes the football.
NFL

Gronk Unsure If He'll Return Next Season

He played 12 games and logged 802 yards thi season, his second-highest total since 2015.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: One Player to Watch for Each Team

Here are the players you should be watching for the second half of the season.

NFL logo
NFL

NFL OT Rules: Stat Reveals Major Advantage in Coin Toss

The overtime rules have faced major criticism, and Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game showed why.

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

Wild Stat Suggests New Era for NFL Quarterbacks

It will be the first time in 13 years without one of these two Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks on conference championship weekend.

Dusan Vlahovic is the hot striker in the transfer market
Soccer

Vlahović Keeps Everyone Guessing Amid Transfer Saga

Where will the Fiorentina star go, and when? He's not tipping his hand.

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team's Super Bowl Future Odds Are You Betting?

With the conference championships set, we asked our betting experts which team's Super Bowl future odds they are backing.

Power25 Week 10.jfif
Play
College Basketball

Week 10: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Sunrise Christian enters its third week as the top team in the Power 25 basketball rankings.