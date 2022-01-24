Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in the concussion protocol Monday following Kansas City’s win over the Bills in the divisional round.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday his star safety is in the protocol, though he added Mathieu “feels good.”

“He's still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good,” Reid told reporters. “We'll see how that goes moving forward.”

Mathieu logged just seven snaps Sunday in a 36–33 win over Buffalo. He exited the game with a concussion on the opening drive after taking a knee to the head from teammate Jarran Reed.

Kansas City‘s offense was able to overcome the loss of Mathieu as Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs could be in for another shootout Sunday in the AFC championship, with a matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals slated for 3 p.m. ET.

