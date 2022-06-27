Skip to main content

Who's Texans Surprise Offseason Standout?

One of Nick Caserio's first draft picks is off to a good start in Year 2.

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of offensive playmakers to complement star receiver Brandin Cooks and surround promising second-year quarterback Davis Mills with formidable weapons. 

The team took steps in the right direction by signing free agent running back Marlon Mack and drafting Alabama receiver John Metchie III and is receiving an additional boost from one of its selections in general manager Nick Caserio’s first draft.

According to ESPN, 2021 third-round receiver Nico Collins has been the Texans’ surprise offseason standout.

Quarterback Davis Mills pointed to the second-year receiver as a player who has stood out this spring. Mills said Collins has a "good grasp of this offense" and "his talent is off the charts." Collins had 33 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown last season, and Mills said Houston needs to "find ways to get [Collins] the ball" in 2022. - ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

John Metchie III
Play

What Are Reasonable Expectations For Texans Rookie John Metchie III?

Metchie is still recovering from a torn ACL prior to the start of Texans' training camp

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
Play

‘Incredibly Damning’: Texans Face New Lawsuits in Deshaun Watson Case

Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Monday morning that the Texans are now the defendants in “the first case” against the NFL franchise.

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago
deshaun dark
Play

Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Hearing Set; 'Indefinite Suspension' for QB?

Will the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback not be their new quarterback until 2023 - or later?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
21 hours ago
baker jimmy g
Play

Texans Secret Plot to Sign Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo? C’mon

Why is there some sort of "top-secret'' Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo acquisition supposedly on the verge of happening?

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Davis Mills
Play

'A Better Feel': Why Texans’ Pep Hamilton Might Unlock Davis Mills Potential

Another season working with Pep Hamilton should do wonders for quarterback Davis Mills

By Cole ThompsonJun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson ‘Indefinite Suspension’ from Browns Beyond This Season?

Watson - who has frequently proclaimed his innocence - recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against women in their massage sessions with the player.

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
USATSI_15177957
Play

'Another Big Step': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Praise To Jonathan Greenard

Lovie Smith has high hopes for Jonathan Greenard's production on the Houston Texans' defensive line in 2022

By Cole ThompsonJun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Texans - Fairbairn Jags
Play

Texans Remain Confident In K Fairbairn

Houston Texans special teams coach Frank Ross wants kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to get stronger after a year to forget.

By Anthony WoodJun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022

Dubbing Collins' impressive spring a "surprise" is something of a surprise in its own right, as the 23-year-old Michigan alumni posted a respectable rookie season that included at least two receptions in each of the final five games.

His performance is even less surprising to Cooks, who called Collins "a freak" who "can be something special in this league." At 6-4, 215 pounds, Collins entered the NFL as a skilled jump ball receiver but is evolving into a well-rounded threat for the Texans offense.

Collins is in line to start for Houston in his second professional season, and he's poised to form a promising young duo with Metchie III. For a Texans offense in need of pieces to build around, it's possible they've found a pair of receivers who fit the bill in Caserio's first two drafts alone.

John Metchie III
News

What Are Reasonable Expectations For Texans Rookie John Metchie III?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
News

‘Incredibly Damning’: Texans Face New Lawsuits in Deshaun Watson Case

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
deshaun dark
News

Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Hearing Set; 'Indefinite Suspension' for QB?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
baker jimmy g
News

Texans Secret Plot to Sign Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo? C’mon

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
Davis Mills
News

'A Better Feel': Why Texans’ Pep Hamilton Might Unlock Davis Mills Potential

By Cole ThompsonJun 25, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson ‘Indefinite Suspension’ from Browns Beyond This Season?

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
USATSI_15177957
News

'Another Big Step': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Praise To Jonathan Greenard

By Cole ThompsonJun 24, 2022
Texans - Fairbairn Jags
News

Texans Remain Confident In K Fairbairn

By Anthony WoodJun 24, 2022