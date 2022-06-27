Who's Texans Surprise Offseason Standout?
The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of offensive playmakers to complement star receiver Brandin Cooks and surround promising second-year quarterback Davis Mills with formidable weapons.
The team took steps in the right direction by signing free agent running back Marlon Mack and drafting Alabama receiver John Metchie III and is receiving an additional boost from one of its selections in general manager Nick Caserio’s first draft.
According to ESPN, 2021 third-round receiver Nico Collins has been the Texans’ surprise offseason standout.
Quarterback Davis Mills pointed to the second-year receiver as a player who has stood out this spring. Mills said Collins has a "good grasp of this offense" and "his talent is off the charts." Collins had 33 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown last season, and Mills said Houston needs to "find ways to get [Collins] the ball" in 2022. - ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.
Dubbing Collins' impressive spring a "surprise" is something of a surprise in its own right, as the 23-year-old Michigan alumni posted a respectable rookie season that included at least two receptions in each of the final five games.
His performance is even less surprising to Cooks, who called Collins "a freak" who "can be something special in this league." At 6-4, 215 pounds, Collins entered the NFL as a skilled jump ball receiver but is evolving into a well-rounded threat for the Texans offense.
Collins is in line to start for Houston in his second professional season, and he's poised to form a promising young duo with Metchie III. For a Texans offense in need of pieces to build around, it's possible they've found a pair of receivers who fit the bill in Caserio's first two drafts alone.