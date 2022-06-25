Texans Secret Plot to Sign Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo? C’mon

Why is there some sort of "top-secret'' Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo acquisition supposedly on the verge of happening?

The Houston Texans have said and done all the right things in cementing their commitment to Davis Mills.

The Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 2021 campaign that saw them finish 4-13. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have made some major changes this offseason, including hiring a new head coach, Lovie Smith, and implementing a new culture in the franchise.

What's remained the same? Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who says the team is buying into what Smith is selling.

“We’ve brought in a lot of guys with a lot of experience,” Mills said at minicamp. “Everyone is really bought into what we’re trying to do out here. I feel like we’ve really set the standard for how we want to treat things around this building. I feel like we’re in a really good spot and we have a lot of good leaders on the team who are leading the team in that direction.”

As for Mills himself, he has also made substantial improvements throughout the offseason and heading into his second year.

Mills, of course, was one of the few bright spots for the Texans last season, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts, with a quarterback rating of 88.8. A "bright spot'' - that's the way the Texans, having traded Deshaun Watson to Cleveland (making Mayfield expendable) insist they feel about Mills.

Are they lying?

That's what's being gently implied by ProFootballTalk.com's as-usual snarky report about the Houston QB situation. Writes Mike Florio: "Would they pursue Mayfield or 49ers quarterback Garoppolo if either or both players are cut? There has been no indication that they would — which means that they’re not interested. Or that G.M. Nick Caserio is doing his best to feign lack of interest until one or the other, or both, are free and clear.''

That's a huge "or'' but to our knowledge it is backed by no actual insight or information. On the surface, it simply seems like a way to shove two notable QB names into a headline ... or to perform CYA, in the odd event something like this occurs ... which is fine, as long as we find a way to concede that.

Otherwise? If PFT knows that the Houston Texans are prepared to bench Mills while acquiring a headline-grabbing QB? We'd encourage PFT to write the factual heck out of that story.