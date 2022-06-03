Metchie Mending: When Will Texans See Rookie WR?

HOUSTON -- One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Houston Texans is the status of rookie receiver John Metchie III. Forced to merely watch from the sidelines, the second-round pass-catcher is using this time for mental reps and making up the lost hours by studying the playbook.

Fans - and teammates - are, of course, more interested in seeing him on the field running plays before the start of the new campaign on Sept. 11. Is there a time schedule? Do the Texans have a direct date to when he plans on returning?

It's a two-part question depending on how one asks. Metchie said following his selection that he would be ready to return to practice in July. As for the front office, it isn't going to risk further injury on a player they think can be an immediate contributor when at full strength.

“We'll just keep getting him a little better each day and eventually he'll be ready to go and we'll put them out there then," Texans coach Lovie Smith. "Close enough.”

Houston knew the timeline of Metchie's status would be asked after it elected to trade up to No. 44 with the Cleveland Browns to make him the next selection. On paper, the production and potential warranted not just a top-50 selection, but also likely the asking price of a third- and fourth-round pick.

Metchie's final season at Alabama matched the production of several receivers drafted on Day 1. His 96 catches ranked eight-most among FBS players last fall and second in the SEC. He also tallied 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL in the conference championship game against Georgia in December.

Dr. Lyle Cain, Alabama's team physician who performed Metchie’s knee surgery, recently told the Houston Chronicle that the 6-foot, 195-pound receiver had "beaten every timetable we normally have" and should be the ready for the start of the season. Texans general manager Nick Caserio could think differently in the investment.

"The most important thing is for all of us to understand what it is, where he is, and then be able to put an action plan in place to give that player an opportunity to get back to his optimum level of performance,” Caserio said following the selection.

The hope is for Metchie to serve as the team's de facto No. 3 weapon with the potential of becoming the No. 2 receiver before the season's conclusion. Houston also has high expectations for second-year receiver Nico Collins to build off his success with quarterback Davis Mills late last season.

Mills, who will have the 2022 season to prove he's a stable option at quarterback, made sure Collins was the second-most targeted receiver behind veteran Brandin Cooks. The Michigan product finished with 33 receptions off 60 targets and averaged 13.4 yards per catch.

Regardless of who steps up into the No. 2 role, Houston will heavily rely on Cooks to be the go-to option in the passing game. Last season, the 28-year-old collected his sixth 1,000-yard campagin in eight seasons while also recording a career-high 134 targets and five touchdowns.

Cooks has been pleased with the progression of Collins and can see the potential Metchie brings to an offense that finished 28th in passing during a 4-13 season.

“That kid’s special, you can just tell it," Cooks said. "You know when you talk with someone, you just get that feel about a guy. The way that he goes about his business, obviously right now he’s not going with us, but his focus and paying attention to the little details... I like him and I can’t wait to get to work with him, for sure.”

Smith, an old school coach in terms of longevity in the pros, understands that players win with both physical and mental reps. Voluntary OTAs are meant to stimulate the mind and enhance a player's knowledge of the personnel.

For now, Smith cares more about the mental aspect of Metchie's game. The focus until fully healthy will be on mastering the playbook internally before eventually taking the field.

"We have injured guys but they are right on track to eventually be out there by training camp and that's when it really counts,” Smith said.

The Texans will return to the field for the third phase of OTAs Tuesday.