How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans

As decision looms, the Houston Texans could be forced to alter their draft plans based on Ohio State's quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.

Stroud has until Jan. 16 to declare for this year’s draft as an underclassman.

"That decision could have huge implications at the top of the draft, as the Houston Texans could be without a worthy second option at No. 2 overall, if another team trades up ahead of them to the No. 1 spot with the Chicago Bears to land Alabama quarterback Bryce Young." — Per Draft Wire.

If the Texans miss out on drafting Stroud or Young, Houston may give Davis Mills another opportunity to retain his job as the team's starting quarterback for another season.

Mills said his top priority this off-season is to continue his development. Once the Texans hire a coach, he will focus on learning the new offensive playbook in hopes of retaining his starting job through competition.

However, the Texans could be in another solid position to land Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson to enhance their defensive line unit.

Stroud has completed 8,123 yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes with 85 touchdowns in three seasons at Ohio State.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.