Texans Take Down Colts, Lose No. 1 Pick to Bears

The Houston Texans had a chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, they elected to go for the win, taking down the Indianapolis Colts to move the Bears into the top overall slot.

However, the Texans have now put that chance in jeopardy, taking down the Colts 32-31, with late Heroics from current quarterback Davis Mills and a gutsy decision from head coach, Lovie Smith.

With less than one minute remaining in regulation, Mills hit Jordan Akins on a miracle fourth down conversion for a 28-yard score, pulling the Texans within one point at 31-30.

And with his job on the line, head coach Smith elected to go for the win, going for two and converting the PAT, taking a 32-31 lead.

It was a game that the Texans nearly had in the bag by halftime, leading 24-14 in the third quarter.

But in true 2022 Texans fashion, they let the Colts right back in it, with Indianapolis rattling off 17 unanswered points.

However, that's when Mills, also hoping to keep his future with the franchise intact, stepped up, leading the Texans down the field for the winning score, and perhaps, setting the franchise back yet another season.

After losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Chicago Bears will now hold the No. 1 pick.

Fortunately for the Texans, the Bears do have a young star in the making at quarterback in Justin Fields.

They will just have to hope that Chicago doesn't think Alabama's Bryce Young is a better fit for their franchise that Fields.

We will find out on April 27.

Until then, the Chicago Bears are on the clock, and the Texans future is at risk.

