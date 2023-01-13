Texans QB Davis Mills On Future: 'My Best Football Days Are Still Ahead Of Me'

Despite the possibility of the franchise drafting a quarterback, Davis Mills is hoping to retain his role as the Houston Texans' starter under center in 2023.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have obtained the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and are presumed to select quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young on April 27.

A selection of either player will mark the end of Davis Mills' tenure as Houston's starting quarterback. But Mills is hopeful that he has done enough as a sophomore to maintain his job in 2023.

"I'd like to think to myself that I've shown enough," Mills said. "Personally, I think that my best football days are still ahead of me. There are always going to be questions, and I don't have full control over that decision. I want to continue developing as a player and as a person."

Mills said it was a learning experience each week he started for the Texans. And in Houston's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, his lessons came full circle.

He led the Texans to a 32-31 Week 18 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium with 298 yards while going 22-for-38 and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, a pair of interceptions during the third quarter hindered his play. But Mills led the Texans on his first career game-winning drive.

In the final 2 minutes and 43 seconds, the Texans recorded 83 yards in 14 plays that ended with Mills connecting with tight end Jordan Akins for a game-winning 28-yard touchdown.

"We knew what we needed to do, go down and find a way to get in the end zone and score a touchdown," Mills said. "It was an unbelievable feeling, converted a couple of critical fourth down situations, fourth-and-longs and the guys were just making plays.

"That just shows how much this team has fought all season. I think this game displayed that the best. A lot of ups and downs. The guys found a way to fight, and we got the result we wanted at the end."

Mills said his top priority this off-season is to continue his development. Once the Texans hire a coach, he will focus on learning the new offensive playbook in hopes of retaining his starting job through competition.

He is optimistic about the franchise's future with a new head coach and his fate as the Texans starter under center come Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

"I know my mindset is always going to be the same," Mills said. "I'm just going to put my head down and get down to work regardless of what happens."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.