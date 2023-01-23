Texans Coach Candidate DeMeco Ryans Cancels Interviews - Here's Why

After a "lengthy and very positive" meeting with the Houston Texans, 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled a pair of head coaching interviews on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Could the Houston Texans be close to naming San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach? Or is this just a matter of timing?

Fox Sports reported that Ryans canceled weekend interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, which were set up before Sunday ahead of the 49ers' Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Ryans did meet with the Texans and Denver Broncos over the weekend. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive" Friday evening.

So why the cancellations? Our understanding is that it's largely about his understandable desire to focus on the playoff game.

Ryans has been a highly sought-after candidate for teams with a head coach vacancy. He has elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams since taking the helm as the team's defensive coordinator in 2021.

This past season, the 49ers recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points. With the help of Ryans' defensive schemes, San Francisco finished the 2022 regular season with a 13-4 record.

Ryans was the seventh candidate the Texans have interviewed since the firing of Lovie Smith on Jan. 8.

