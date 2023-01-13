Texans Throwback: 3 Years Ago Today vs. Chiefs; Beginning of the End?

The Houston Texans blew a 24-0 lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Divisional and then proceeded to fall into oblivion.

Three years ago to the day on Jan. 12, the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson led 24-0 early in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And three years ago to the day, the Texans blew that three-possession lead en route to a 51-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. The Chiefs would go on to win their first Super Bowl since 1969 and solidify themselves as perennial contenders.

Meanwhile, despite being one game away from their first-ever conference championship berth, the Texans fell into a downward spiral after this loss, one that has left them in the NFL sewer that they remain in today.

Houston would fire coach Bill O'Brien four games into the following season before finishing with a 4-12 record. Headed into the 2023 season, the Texans are now set to have their fourth head coach since O'Brien.

And of course, this loss to the Chiefs represented the last real time that Watson looked like the future of the league while playing for a contender. Despite O'Brien's departure and a four-win season, Watson managed to lead the league in passing yards (4,823) while adding 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while finishing third in completion percentage (70.2).



This performance gave Houston fans hopes that, despite the team's forgettable season, Watson could bring the Texans back to where they were against the Chiefs.

But hopes that'd he lead Houston back to the postseason faded quickly once multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Watson surfaced.

It's three years later and the Texans just wrapped up their 2022 season with an abysmal 3-13-1 record. And they can look back at that crushing loss to the Chiefs as the last time the organization had anything to cheer for.



