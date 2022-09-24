Texans Coach Pep Hamilton Play-Calling: 'Not Good Enough'

The Houston Texans are arguably five plays away from being the most talked-about team in the NFL after two weeks of play.

Unfortunately, two blown fourth-quarter leads have turned what could have been two wins into a tie and one loss.

While the players on the field have to execute, the coaches and coordinators know it's on them to put guys like quarterback Davis Mills in a position to succeed. ... something Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton thinks he needs to do a better job of moving forward.

"Obviously, it's not good enough," Hamilton said when asked about his play-calling. "Because we haven't been able to score enough points ... You always go back and you self-evaluate, that's what we all do. There are some situations where, of course, I would like to have the opportunity to call a different call but I think we're a few plays away from having the opportunity to feel different after two games."

Houston took the Indianapolis Colts to the brink before the Colts were able to come back and force an overtime tie in Week 1.

Then, in Week 2, it looked like the Texans were going to get a win over the Denver Broncos before falling in the fourth quarter to earn their first loss of the season.

Two disappointing results, but both were packed with the stepping stones needed to build future success.

Houston gets another crack at it, this time against a team that came into the season with less hype around them, facing the Chicago Bears in Week 3 - with Pep Hamilton planning on doing his part.

