Texans Quarterbacks Remind Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones of NFL Legend

After his team narrowly defeated the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave high praise to a pair of players.

The Houston Texans weren't expected to compete against the Dallas Cowboys, let alone beat them.

But they narrowly did, thanks in large part to the play of the quarterback position.

Unlike most days, this day featured two players manning that spot, and it wasn't because of injury or lack of performance.

It was by design.

“Those quarterbacks today looked like they were Brett Favre, both of them,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The Athletic of Texans quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel. “They gave us more than we wanted today and we were fortunate to have that 98-yard drive. That took a lot of fortitude, I think, and from that drive right there I think we’re a better team than when we entered the game.”

Mills got the majority of the work, completing 16 of his 21 pass attempts while Driskel threw the ball six times, connecting on four.

Combined, they passed for 213 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Driskel's first offensive play of the day came on the team's fourth, following a muffed punt by the Cowboys recovered by Houston.

It was a run.

The first of seven on the day for Driskel, which he turned into 36 yards of offense.

Meanwhile, Mills recorded one carry for two yards gained.

In all, the Texans' quarterbacks accounted for 251 yards. And gave Dallas all they could handle while securing a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Of course, 10 unanswered points by the Cowboys undid a lot of the good work put in by Houston, and eventually, the favored team came out on top.

Fitting, considering Favre finished his career 3-6 against Dallas in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs.

Perhaps that's what Jones was really alluding to when he made the statement.

