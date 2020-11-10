SI.com
Texans' Time For RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans' offensive is on the verge of being "electric'' - maybe a good reason to plug in Duke Johnson for a long look as a first-teamer.

“I like Duke as a running back,” Texans coach Crennel said Monday in review of the Texans' 27-25 Sunday win at Jacksonville. “I like the fact that he was able to step in and get some tough yards. He stepped up and he blocked on protection. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. That’s why we had those two guys. ...''

Ah, yes. The two guys. 

This season's backfield, lining up alongside QB Deshaun Watson - who for Houston defines "electricity'' - was supposed to be about "Johnson & Johnson.'' David, the established former star in Arizona trying to reclaim that title, and Duke, who has long shown flashes as an NFL part-timer.

But on Sunday, David exited with a concussion, leaving the duties to Duke, who ran for a season-high 41 yards on 16 carries, plus a goal-mine plunge for a TD.

Yes, that's just 2.6 yards per carry. Is that really "electric''?

The numbers don't tell the full story of the elusiveness and explosiveness that Duke Johnson might be able to provide going forward. He demonstrated a knack for stretching a short gain into a bit longer one ... and in a career trademark, often seems one block away from a splash play.

The team that best knows that? The Cleveland Browns, for whom Duke played starting in 2015 as a third-round draft pick. ... and the same team that plays host to Houston on Sunday in NFL Week 10.

Duke Johnson, 27, has a chance to be a featured back again, assuming David's concussion lingers. The 5-9, 210-pound University of Miami product, traded to Houston in 2019, to help the 2-7 Texans make a mark against a talented 5-3 Browns team.

They compliment each other,'' Crennel said of "Johnson & Johnson'' before adding, "So if we don’t have David, then Duke will take the load. And I think we’ll like what we see from him doing that job.”

What the Houston Texans might see from Duke Johnson? Electricity.

