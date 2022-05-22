Skip to main content

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret?

Bleacher Report has named tight end Brevin Jordan as the Houston Texans' best-kept secret, but why?

When you think of Houston Texans players, the likes of wide receiver Brandin Cooks or two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil jump to mind.

But, there are players of real quality who continue to sneak under the radar, and Bleacher Report has compiled a list of each team's best-kept secret.

The Texans' pick? Second-year tight end Brevin Jordan.

"In 2021, Jordan hauled in three touchdown passes inside the 15-yard line; Brown has scored two touchdowns in the last three years," Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton wrote. "As a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Miami, Jordan didn't play in the first seven weeks of his rookie season, but he made an immediate contribution as a first-time starter in Week 8, catching three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown."

Moton points out that the Texans have been proponents of using multiple tight end sets, and under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton this looks likely to remain the case.

"If the Texans intend to develop a big-bodied pass-catching target for second-year quarterback Davis Mills, Jordan looks like the best bet to emerge in a featured role," Moton wrote.

Jordan, the 147th overall pick in 2021, started two of his nine appearances catching 20 of his 28 targets for 178 yards, three touchdowns, and notably, 10 first downs.

The Texans added fellow tight end Teagan Quitoriano in this year's draft 170th overall. The former Oregon State Beaver looks likely to assume more of a blocking role - potentially setting the Texans up at the position alongside Jordan for some time to come.

