NFL Sources: 3 Teams Preparing Texans Trade Offers for Deshaun Watson

Houston's GM is patiently waiting for the legal maneuvering to continue before assessing the quarterback's future

The Houston Texans aren't yet ready to trade Deshaun Watson. But at least they are now talking about him.

And at least three teams, NFL sources tell TexansDaily.com, are preparing trade offer for the quarterback.

The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers are two of those teams.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the troubled star quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, saying the organization is assessing the situation "day to day."

Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020 but sat out the 2021 season, asked the team for a trade more than a year ago and is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault charges. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said in court last month that the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged.

A Friday hearing could provide some clarity.

Watson remains under contract, but is expected to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Speaking at a podium before the media at Lucas Oil Stadium, Caserio addressed Watson and the team's philosophy and strategy in handling the sticky situation.

"We've talked about (Watson) as a group," Caserio said. "We're day to day in terms of handling that. Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing for the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Asked how often his staff discusses Watson's situation, solution and/or possible landing spots via trade, Caserio said it was barely brought up during the past season.

"I think the only strain is the discussion (the media) had," he said. "I think you guys have probably spent more time on it than we have."



The only sure thing about Watson's future is that it won't be as a Texan. He has in the past pined for Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, and his private quarterback coach this week harpooned Houston's 2020 receiving corps as "Walmart" quality.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Washington Commanders (+300) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) remain the two favorites to land Watson in 2022. Washington attempted to trade for Seattle's Russell Wilson, but on Tuesday he was dealt to Denver for a monster package.

We also know the Philadelphia Eagles have literally "investigated'' the idea. But Washington, Carolina and another team merit mention - pending legal issues.