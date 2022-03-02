Skip to main content

Texans' Nick Caserio Updates Deshaun Watson Trade Saga: 'Day to Day'

Houston's GM is patiently waiting for the legal maneuvering to continue before assessing the quarterback's future

The Houston Texans aren't yet ready to trade Deshaun Watson. But at least they are now talking about him.

Privately, and now publicly.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the troubled star quarterback Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, saying the organization is assessing the situation "day to day."

Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020 but sat out the 2021 season, asked the team for a trade more than a year ago and is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault charges. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said in court last month that the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged.

Watson remains under contract, but is expected to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Speaking at a podium before the media at Lucas Oil Stadium, Caserio addressed Watson and the team's philosophy and strategy in handling the sticky situation.

Texans - Watson Caserio
"We've talked about (Watson) as a group," Caserio said. "We're day to day in terms of handling that. Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing for the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Asked how often his staff discusses Watson's situation, solution and/or possible landing spots via trade, Caserio said it was barely brought up during the past season.

"I think the only strain is the discussion (the media) had," he said. "I think you guys have probably spent more time on it than we have."

The only sure thing about Watson's future is that it won't be as a Texan. He has in the past pined for Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, and his private quarterback coach this week harpooned Houston's 2020 receiving corps as "Walmart" quality.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Washington Commanders (+300) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) remain the two favorites to land Watson in 2022.

