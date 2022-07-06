Texans TE Brevin Jordan Poised for Breakout Season?

Houston Texans’ tight end Brevin Jordan might just be in prime position to return the position to prominence for the upcoming season.

It has been more than a few years since the Houston Texans have employed a prolific tight end as a significant part of their offensive attack.

Gone are the days of Garrett Graham, Joel Dreessen and Owen Daniels, just to name a few notables from the list of Texans’ tight ends past.

However, former Miami Hurricane Brevin Jordan might just be in prime position to return the position to prominence in Houston for the upcoming season.

Drafted by the Texans in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jordan spent the first eight games of his NFL career as an inactive. The soon-to-be 22-year-old made his regular season debut in week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan logged three catches for 41 yards and one touchdown against the eventual Super Bowl champions. He finished his rookie campaign with 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

While his first season in Houston provided a relatively small sample size of productivity, Jordan did exhibit flashes of his potential impact on Houston’s offense. Since his college days, Jordan has demonstrated an ability to work the field, both in-line and from the slot. The 6-3, 245-pound tight end is at his best when creating looks for his quarterbacks on simple outs, crossers and slants.

Previously considered an average route-runner [at best], Jordan has already shown notable growth in this area. In fact, he further refined his skills by attending Tight End University, a camp conducted from June 22-24 at Vanderbilt University and founded by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Greg Olsen. Working with some of the best in the business will undoubtedly help Jordan become a better and more complete player.

Another factor in favor of Jordan’s possible emergence within the Texans’ offense is the hiring of new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Hamilton’s offense is likely to feature multiple tight ends, allowing Jordan to move around and take advantage of his versatile skill set.

As such, look for liberal usage of 12-man and 22-man alignments during training camp, allowing Jordan to work with teammates Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano, and Antony Auclair.

Though Jordan continued to work intently on enhancing his pass-catching skills, it should also be noted that he has spent a great deal of time and energy on improving his performance in run blocking.

With camp approaching, both Hamilton and head coach Lovie Smith are expected to work with Jordan on improving his blocking technique and being great at the point of attack. Should he bolster his ability to block for the run, Jordan will take significant steps toward being Houston’s top Y-tight end for many years to come.

As quarterback Davis Mills prepares to begin his second season as the Texans’ starting quarterback, Jordan will look to build upon the chemistry the two built during their respective rookie seasons.

An impressive camp performance would not only solidify his starting spot in the team’s 2022 lineup, it may also signify a resurgence of the tight end in Houston.