Texans Future Bright As Mills/Collins Connection Grows

Houston Texans fans have reason to be excited as quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins continue to impress.

The Davis Mills/Nico Collins connection is one Houston Texans fans may need to get used to in 2022.

The sophomore quarterback and receiver have always spoken highly of one another. And after working out together this offseason, the two have grabbed the attention of onlookers during minicamp.

These included former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Clint Stoerner who described Mills' ball placement as "impressive" regarding a clip of passes to Chris Conley and - you guessed it - Collins.

Side note: Last season Mills ranked first in the NFL in passer rating on throws of 20+ yards, per Pro Football Focus, so his accuracy isn't all that surprising.

Anyway, back to the Mills/Collins connection.

Collins' rookie year may not have concluded in eye-catching figures, but his growth and potential were there to see - finishing with 446 yards and a touchdown.

And his starting quarterback is excited to get more out of Collins in 2022.

"He's (Collins) been great," Mills said. "Really good grasp of this offense. He ran a similar offense with (Offensive coordinator) Pep Hamilton at Michigan, so he has a good feel for some of the things we're trying to do. Obviously, his talent is off the charts. We've just got to find ways to get him the ball."

Collins and Hamilton's paths crossed for two years at Michigan when the latter served as their assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2017 and switched to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator the following season.

A freshman in 2017, Collins had just 27 yards receiving. But under Hamilton he took a jump the next year, racking up 632 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games for the Wolverines.

Assuming Hamilton can get the best out of Collins once more, and he can continue to work his magic on Mills for a second successive year, then the future could be bright for the Mills/Collins connection.