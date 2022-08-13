Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies Sitting Out, How to Watch
The Houston Texans begin the preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night, hoping to improve from their 4-13 campaign a year ago.
This is not the same Texans team, however, with a new staff in place and many new players appearing on the roster.
Lovie Smith will debut as Houston's head coach on Saturday night, and rookies will see their first NFL action. However, two rookie Texans will likely have to wait a little longer to officially take the field.
First-round rookie guard Kenyon Green and first-rounder cornerback Derek Stingley Jr are both expected to sit out nursing injuries, but the team seems confident that it will be worth the wait.
"Did you watch [Green] play at A&M? He was a damn good player at A&M," offensive line coach George Warhop said. "He was a physical player, and for a big man, he had really good short area movement. And he's a smart player, made very few mental errors at A&M."
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is likely to miss the next few days of training camp practices and sit out the preseason opener against the Texans on Saturday with a foot injury sustained in Monday's practice session.
Saints coach Dennis Allen specified that Winston is considered “Day to day,” with this injury and that, “We don’t feel like it’s anything significant.”
WHAT: Houston Texans (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)
WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (72,220)
Texans vs. Saints Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds
Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.
WHEN: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 7 p.m. CT
TELEVISION: WGNO-TV Channel 26 / FuboTV (try it free)
RADIO: KILT-AM Sports Radio 610 / KILT-FM 100.3 The Bull
Betting vis SI SportsBook
SPREAD: New Orleans +2.5
MONEYLINE: Saints +115, Texans -138
Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with TexansDaily.com.
