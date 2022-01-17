Is Josh McCown 'On Texans Radar' In Coach Search?

Does quarterback Josh McCown remain on the Houston Texans' radar for their vacant head coaching position? Come inside ...

Is Josh McCown "on the radar'' of Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio when it comes to searching for a head coach?

An NFL Network report is suggesting this. We will gently suggest that from all we can gather this is not entirely accurate.

Having interviewed Hall of Famer Hines Ward earlier this week, who has only has two seasons as a full-time coach under his belt, the Texans are obviously comfortable with at least exploring the idea of somebody who's never been in charge before. But do we think Ward is really being considered at the same level that Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo are being considered?

We do not.

Houston interviewed McCown for this same position last year. At the time, McCown was still officially a Texans player, backing up Deshaun Watson. Upon his release in March, TexansDaily reported that McCown was being kept in mind as a potential successor to David Culley, whom the Texans ultimately fired after just one season.

And now here we are.

McCown, 42, was a third-round draft pick out of Sam Houston State by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2002. He went on to play 102 games for nine different teams, spending varying lengths of time with 12 teams altogether. While he has yet to officially retire from the NFL, McCown hasn't signed anywhere since leaving the Texans.

A journeyman on the field, his resume off it is a little shorter, having yet to coach outside of high school.

While McCown would undoubtedly bring experience from a variety of systems and coaching styles, in our opinion it seems unlikely he'd be seriously in contention for the head coaching role at this time.

That being said, Houston is in need of an offensive coordinator (though Pep Hamilton could have some support there) which, perhaps, could be the next stepping stone for McCown in the Texans' master plan of succession. ... a master plan that would have somebody like him have to be hired by somebody like Flores or Mayo.