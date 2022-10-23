Skip to main content

Texans-Raiders Tied 10-10 at Half

The 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the 1-3-1 Houston Texans for a Week 7 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

The Houston Texans are hoping for a bit of Nevada luck as they look to return to the win column on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Fresh off their bye week, the Texans would love to conclude their trip to Sin City by adding a victory to their 1-3-1 record.

Quarterback Davis Mills has completed 11-of-15 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. Still, a Raiders touchdown strike with time expiring in the half has this contest locked even at 10-10.  

Here is a look at the first-half highlights from week seven.

First Quarter:

The mood nearly changed drastically on the game’s ensuing drive. On third and 7 from the Las Vegas 27-yard line, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found receiver Davante Adams for a 14-yard reception. However, Carr was injured on the play and was temporarily spelled by backup Jarrett Stidham. Carr would return to the field during the same drive. Las Vegas would post the game’s first points on a 50-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.  

Second Quarter:

The Texans earned their first points on a 13-play, 62-yard drive to begin the period. Mills began the series on a high note, finding rookie running back Dameon Pierce for an 11-yard strike. Just a few plays later, Mills connected with receiver Brandin Cooks for another 11-yard gain. The drive culminated in Mills’ 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Moore o the right side of the end zone.

The Texans added to their lead on a seven-play, 43-yard drive, ending with kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn's 55-yard field goal. 

The Raiders were not to be denied a game-tying score. Carr led the Silver and Black on a 10-play, 82-yard drive within the two-minute warning. Carr capped the series with a 26-yard scoring connection with receiver Mack Hollins.

Injury Watch: 

During the first quarter, veteran defensive lineman Maliek Collins sustained a chest injury and will not return to the game. 

The second-half from Allegiant Stadium is set to get underway shortly, with the Texans set to receive. 

