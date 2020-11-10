Another week, another NFL drama - this time in Atlanta, where on Monday, the Falcons released 2017 first-round pick defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

Given their proclivity for picking up former first-rounders in recent years - and their need for talent in general - the Houston Texans would be wise to stake their claim for the 25-year old.

The writing had been on the wall for some time. The former 26th overall pick had failed to start 16 games in a single season and hadn't hit the heights they had perhaps expected him to after three and a half seasons. Couple this with his recent tweet, displaying his clear frustration with the team that had declined his fifth-year option prior to this season, and he was bound to be looking for a new home sooner or later.

McKinley has all the physical attributes you could want in a defender. Standing tall at 6-2 265 pounds, the UCLA product was clocked running the 40 in 4.59 seconds at the combine. Described by PFF in 2017 as a "3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end," this is where the Texans come into play.

The 2-6 Texans recently lost outside linebackers Jacob Martin to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and Brennan Scarlett to a broken forearm suffered during Sunday's 27-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is now down to just three OLB's in Whitney Mercilus, rookie Jonathan Greenard, and Nate Orchard who was picked up from waivers on Monday.

At defensive end, the situation is equally dire. J.J. Watt has been the sole pass-rushing threat from the position and only consistent player all round this season.

This lack of a pass rush was especially prevalent on Sunday, playing without Mercilus, who has three sacks this year, and losing lineman Charles Omenihu to a hamstring injury during the game, the already minimal threat from this defense was almost non-existent.

McKinley is undoubtedly talented but has yet to find his place in the NFL. ... with "attitude'' as the alleged issue. As he pointed out in his less-than-subtle tweet, he does have 17.5 career sacks and 45 quarterback hits. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel's Texans desperately need to take the strain off of Watt and create pressure elsewhere, whether that's from an outside linebacker or a defensive end.

Last year alone the Texans brought on two former first-rounders who had yet to find their feet in the league in cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves. While one may have proved slightly more successful than the other, the point is obvious: The team is willing to give players a second chance, and this is what McKinley needs.

Crennel could, and should, bring him in on a short-term deal and give him a chance to prove his worth.

The team is 2-6, third in the division, and in desperate need of defensive playmakers. McKinley is in need of a second chance, plenty of snaps to show his ability, and a new environment. Seemingly a perfect match.

Another potential benefit: If McKinley does take some of the pressure away from Watt, perhaps J.J. begins to enjoy his football more than he appears to be, and sees some positive future here ... and the Texans can convince the icon to stay in Houston.

All in all, the claiming of McKinley should be a Houston no-brainer.