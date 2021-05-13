Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case: NFL Is ‘Disrespecting Women’ Accusers, Claims Buzbee

Tony Buzbee is not pleased with the NFL's role in the case against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- Although it's been a quiet front from both sides of late, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still is under investigation. He currently has 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault out against him, and could be facing a suspension from the NFL.

As it looks right now, the two sides will not be coming to a settlement agreement, leading to an eventual date in court. Meanwhile, prosecuting lawyer Tony Buzbee is not pleased with the NFL's investigation into the case.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that four of Watson's accusers have met with NFL investigator, Lisa Friel. Several more have also met with the Houston Police Department for further investigation.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson: Ominous Prediction By Insider On Houston QB

Buzbee, though, was not pleased with how the process went with Friel, who likely was brought in due to the league's personal conduct policy. According to Fox 26's Mark Berman, Buzbee said that "some of the women did not feel like they were being respected” by the NFL.

Per Buzbee's statement, four more women would also like to "meet with the NFL" but he's not sure he will allow that to happen.

There's still as much unknown to what was said in the meetings. Is Buzbee suggesting the NFL is playing favorites toward Watson? How credible does the league find the accusers to be?

READ MORE: Texans Owner McNair Reveals Thoughts On Houston's 'New Approach'

All

Watson, along with his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have yet to be reached for comment on this development. The NFL's league office also has not been reached for comment.

The Texans currently are prepping for their rookie camp with new addition Davis Mills out of Stanford as part of the QB picture. Prior to the allegations being released, Watson asked for a trade from the franchise despite signing a four-year, $156 million deal in September.

If the thought of a settlement happening is not in play, as has been suggested? This could mean that Watson will be headed to court … leaving more unknowns as to whether he could miss the entire 2021 season - and to whether the league will even allow him to play.

Buzbee's comments could be the start of another situation developing, but this time with the league as a whole as a centerpiece in the case.

CONTINUE READING: Texans LB Jonathan Greenard 'Speechless' As School Announces Jersey Retirement