Texans WR in Danger of Being Squeezed Out by Rookie Surge
The Houston Texans have a bit of a surplus of talent at wide receiver, and one of the most talented in the bunch isn’t available. But with so much talent, someone is going to be on the outside looking in when training camp ends.
Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins are comfortable locks in the depth chart. Beyond them, it gets a little tricky, especially in the slot.
Veteran Slot Receiver Faces Pressure From Rising Rookie
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggests the Texans may opt for youth at the expense of Christian Kirk, who he labeled as a veteran whose job is in danger.
Kirk is expected to help fill the void left by Dell’s injury in the slot, but the impressive rookie Jaylin Noel is vying for targets as a third-round draft pick who was brought on after the Texans traded for Kirk, whose contract voids after this season if the Texans want to cut him loose.
It’s highly unlikely that Kirk is cut after training camp, after all, he’s been impressive himself according to Collins.
"Everything has impressed me," Collins said, according to NFL.com. "His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice."
Crowded WR Room Creating Roster Squeeze in Houston
Still, the rise of Noel has the team excited for what he can bring to the offense as a young slot option with more speed than what 29-year-old Kirk can provide. On the business side, the Texans have the benefit of having an out with Kirk after this season, so the team has reason to give Noel every rep it can to save for future seasons.
The Texans also have John Metchie III, Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios to consider as well. Metchie has been circulated in trade rumors for some time, but Watson and Berrios also offer slot production and special teams snaps that are worth considering holding onto.
While the Texans' offense isn’t so pass-happy that they need a wide rotation of receivers, they’ve got more guys deserving of targets than they can reasonably dish out. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out at the position as training camp unfolds.