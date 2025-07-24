C.J. Stroud Breaks Silence on Texans' Offseason Changes
The Houston Texans spent a ton of their time this offseason doing some bold (and necessary) moves to their offensive unit after a year of ups and downs to surround C.J. Stroud.
Between work on their receiving corps, the offensive line, or even a new acquisition in the backfield in the form of Nick Chubb, the Texans offense is primed to look a bit different around Stroud compared to a few months ago, which can hope to lead to a few steps forward from what Houston saw on that side of the ball across the 2024 season.
But, when asking Stroud himself about the Texans' variety of offseason moves, how does the third year quarterback feel about the changes in place?
As noted in his opening training camp presser, Stroud seems to be a fan of what the front office put together.
"Just like anything in life, if that's time, if that's people, if that's personal things, you've got to invest into it," Stroud said of the Texans' offseason changes. "I'm grateful that we're trying to fix things and trying to get things squared away. I'm trying to lift those [new] guys up every day. I think it's very important, and I'm very excited and happy we did that."
Between the trade to ship Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, bringing in a bundle of new receivers to pair next to Nico Collins, and a whole array of offensive line changes to pair next to Tunsil's departure, it was all done with the clear goal of maximizing what Stroud can do within this offensive unit.
Stroud, clearly valuing that effort from the front office led by Nick Caserio, seems excited about those shifts made across the past few months, and will stick to what he can do in his power in his role as the star franchise quarterback to lift his guys up ahead of next season.
As with anything, the changes may not prove to be seamless at first, and could be met with some ups and downs in the process. But, for Stroud, he appears both confident and pumped to do what it takes to establish that growth.
