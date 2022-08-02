Podcast: Can Texans Nico Collins Take Helm As Wide Receiver 1?

HOUSTON — Brandin Cooks served as the Houston Texans' lone reliable option in the passing game during the 2021 campaign. Cooks was the only Texan who recorded over 500 reception yards, as he finished the season with over 1,000 yards (1,036) for the sixth time in eight years.

The offensive burden Cooks carried in the passing game will not be replicated in 2022.

Second-year wide receiver Nico Collins has proved he is ready to help Cooks in the passing game ahead of his sophomore season. But Collins' on-field production during training camp has many wondering if he could contribute more to the Texans next season than filling the role as Houston's No. 2 option.

In the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not Collins can take the helm as the Texans' wide receiver No. 1 next season.

"Nico has put in a ton of work all last year and through this off-season," Davis Mills said on Monday. "It shows what he's been doing out here in practice. I think we've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous.

"When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

Collins finished his rookie season with 446 yards on 33 catches and one touchdown. The Texans drafted Collins with the No. 89 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

