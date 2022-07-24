Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Nico Collins Fill Role As WR No. 2?

Houston — The Houston Texans had one of the league's least productive wide receiving corps last season. Outside of Brandin Cooks, Houston's pass catchers did not provide the team much help on offense.

The Texans wideout corps averaged 213.5 yards throughout the 2021 campaign, which ranked as the seventh lowest in the NFL.

General manager Nick Caserio added one of the best collegiate wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting John Metchie III with the No. 44 pick. But other than the addition of the Alabama receiver, Caserio kept Houston's pass-catching corps the same.

Were Caserio's minor changes to the position due to the organization's expectations that Nico Collins will move ahead as wide receiver No. 2 in 2022? Here is an outlook of the Texans' wide receiving corps ahead of training camp on Friday.

"He's [Collins] been great," quarterback Davis Mills said during Mandatory Minicamp in June. "Really good grasp of this offense. He ran a similar offense with Pep Hamilton at Michigan, so he has a good feel for some of the things we're trying to do. Obviously, his talent is off the charts. We've just got to find ways to get him the ball.”

Nico Collins

Nico Collins is entering training camp with a lot of expectations. From his physique to his on-field attributes, Collins proved he is on the verge of a breakout season as a sophomore during minicamp and OTAs.

The most significant question surrounding Collins ahead of training camp is whether or not he can take the reigns as the Texans' No. 2 receiver next season.

He showcased some potential during the final five games as a rookie, where he recorded 218 yards on 15 catches and a touchdown.

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks continues to be a model of consistency since he arrived in Houston via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. Cooks finished the 2021 season registering over 1,000 receiving yards (1,037 Yds) for the sixth time in his eight years in the league.

After signing a two-year contract extension in April, Cooks will reprise his role as Houston's No. 1 receiver. But how much help will the nine-year veteran have entering his third campaign with the Texans?

Cooks led the Texans in receiving yards in 12 of the 16 games he played. Out of the dozen games he led Houston, Cooks notched 100 or more yards four times.

Cooks' appreciation for the Texans led to his decision to extend his career in Houston. The franchise gave Cooks stability in his career after being traded three times prior to joining the Texans. He has appeared in 31 out of a possible 33 games since joining the Texans. Cooks' recorded 2,187 yards on 171 catches and a dozen touchdowns with Houston.

Chris Conley

Chris Conley came into the 2021 campaign with expectations to become the Texans' No. 2 option as a pass catcher but failed. He finished the year with 323 yards in 16 games.

Danny Amendola's on-field production provided more to the Texans' position group in the eight games he played, as Conley recorded 75 more yards than the 36-year-old receiver.

Conley's roster spot isn't in doubt. But his snaps and usage during the 2022 season could see a decline. Conley needs to use training camp to prove his worth to offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton to remain a vital part in Houston's passing game scheme.

Chris Moore

Chris Moore was one of the most significant surprises of the 2021 season. He began the year on the Texans' practice squad but later helped elevate Houston's position group following a Week 5 career performance against the New England Patriots.

Moore was the only wide receiver who finished a game with 100 or more receiving yards. His on-field production resulted in Caserio re-signing the veteran receiver during the off-season.

If Conley's usage is in doubt, Moore can use training camp to illustrate his importance to Houston's passing game.

John Metchie II

John Metchie III will be a tremendous upgrade to the Texans' wide receiving corps, but Houston will have to wait an additional year to incorporate their rookie receiver.

On Sunday, Metchie announced via the Texans' social media that he will miss all of the 2022 campaign after he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL).

Metchie missed all of the Texans' off-season workout programs due to a torn ACL injury he sustained during the Crimson Tide's SEC Championship victory over Georgia in December.

The rest of Houston's wide receiving corps

The Texans will have an intriguing training camp battle between the remaining seven players to see who will help fill out Houston's wide receiving corps.

Training camp will be important for Davion Davis and Phillip Dorsett — a pair of receivers who provided Houston with modest contributions towards the end of last season.

Davis is returning from a fracture in his lower left leg that prematurely ended his 2021 run with the Texans.

With Metchie out for the season, there will be more in stock during the training camp competition between Chad Beebe, Jalen Camp, Drew Estrada, Johnny Johnson and Connor Wedington.