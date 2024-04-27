NFL Draft, Round 7: Titans Take Michigan Edge Rusher Jaylen Harrell With No. 252 Pick
The Tennessee Titans round out the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Michigan edge rusher Jaylen Harrell with the 252nd pick.
In this story:
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans closed out their 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday with another defensive player: Michigan outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell.
Harrell, the 252nd overall pick, started 15 games at edge rusher, totaled 31 tackles, including a team-high nine for loss, and a team-high 6.5 sacks with five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup for the national champions.
Related Titans stories
- SECOND-ROUND BEEF: The Tennessee Titans' second-round pick, 366-pound T'Vondre Sweat, won the 2023 Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman and was a unanimous All-American selection. CLICK HERE
- LATHAM'S JOURNEY TO NASHVILLE: In high school, JC Latham played at IMG, a program known for nurturing professional athletes. He then played for legendary coach Nick Saban in Alabama. He's hoping to continue evolving in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans. CLICK HERE
- WHAT CALLAHAN, CARTHON SAID: Here's everything general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan said after the Tennessee Titans selected JC Latham in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE
- O-LINE MUSCLES UP: Peter Skoronski, the All-Rookie team left guard, now will be flanked on the Tennessee Titans offensive line by center Lloyd Cushenberry, who allowed only one sack in 2023, and first-round draft pick JC Latham, a 6-foot-6, 342-pound anchor at left tackle. CLICK HERE
Published