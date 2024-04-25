Social Media Reactions to Tennessee Titans' 2024 NFL Draft
It's the start of a new era for the Tennessee Titans. The franchise has a new coach in Brian Callahan, and his first major task is to work with general manager Ran Carthon and other staffers to assemble a talented roster for the 2024 season. It all begins on Thursday night, during Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tennessee is looking to add talent on the offensive line and at wide receiver. There are also some concerns about the secondary and at defensive end heading into 2024.
While the Titans are focused on the draft, we'll keep you up to date with the social media reactions regarding picks, trades and plenty more. We'll continue to this page updated with as much social media news, reactions and responses throughout the NFL Draft.
Titans close draft with two defensive picks in 7th round
Entering the draft, many thought the Titans would address concerns on the offensive side of the football. But the front office had an eye on the defense. In Saturday's seventh round, Tennessee added two more defensive players to the mix.
With pick No. 242, the Titans selected Miami safety James Williams.
Just 10 picks later, the Titans selected Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell.
Titans take WR Jha'Quan Jackson in 6th round
Ran Carthon and Brian Callahan waited until the sixth round to address the wide receiver room in this year's NFL Draft. The Titans picked up Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackon with the No. 182 overall pick on Saturday.
Jackson does have a connection to Tennessee, as he was the roommate of current Titans running back Tyjae Spears while the two were at Tulane.
Titans take CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in 5th round
In his Zoom interiew with reporters, Brownlee expressed excitement to join the Titans franchise. However, he was also a little upset he had to wait until the fifth round.
Brownlee also spoke highly of starting quarterback Will Levis.
It's another defensive pick for the Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft! Tennessee selected Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. with the 146th pick in the draft.
Titans take LB Cedric Gray in 4th round
Tennessee didn't have to wait long to make a fourth-round selection on Saturday. The Titans picked North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray at No. 106.
Shortly after the Titans made the pick, Gray spoke with the media about his selection. He believes he can be a team leader in Tennessee.
Carthon, Callahan talk T'Vondre Sweat pick
At No. 38, the Titans felt it was necessary to add some talent, size and depth to the defensive tackle position. After the pick, general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan spoke with the media about the selection.
Both Carthon and Callahan are excited about adding more bulk in the trenches. The Titans have selected an offensive and defensive lineman with their first two picks.
Titans take DT T'Vondre Sweat at No. 38
Sweat was fired up after being selected No. 38 overall in the NFL Draft. He's ready to get to work in Nashville.
ESPN's Robert Griffin III is a big fan of the pick-up for the Titans. He believes T'Vondre Sweat brings a great combination of size, speed and destruction to Nashville.
The pick is in! Tennessee decided to address the defensive tackle position with its first pick in the second round. Texas lineman T'Vondre Sweat is heading to Nashville as the newest member of the Titans.
Current Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is incredibly excited about the organization picking up Sweat in the second round. He seems to think he and Sweat can do some damage on the interior.
An organization legend helped announce the pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Warren Moon, who spent 10 seasons with the Houston Oilers (before the move to Tennessee) announced the news in Detroit.
JC Latham speaks with media
A day after the Titans selected JC Latham in the 2024 NFL Draft, the offensive tackle out of Alabama spoke with reporters. He knows just how important it is to have success in the trenches in order to get wins in the NFL.
Latham is really excited to work with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is considered to be one of the best in the business.
Second-year quarterback Will Levis is already really excited to have a new left tackle in Nashville. After running for his life throughout the 2023 season, you can imagine that Levis will be welcoming Latham with open arms.
Messages from Ran Carthon, JC Latham
After the first round, Titans general manager Ran Carthon sent out a message to fans. Yes, the franchise is excited to land its next left tackle, but Carthon says there's still a lot of work to be done over the next few days of the draft.
Plus, for the first time since becoming a Titan, JC Latham had a message for fans.
Titans Pick Alabama OT JC Latham
Great news, Titans fans. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a huge fan of JC Latham. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Alabama product was a top prospect of the draft class.
After being selected with the seventh pick, JC Latham met with reporters via Zoom. He said he had a feeling that he could wind up in Nashville.
Coach Brian Callahan says JC Latham is eager to play left tackle in Nashville.
Not to sound too much like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but with the seventh pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Alabama's JC Latham to address the concerns at left tackle.
NFL Draft analyst Mike Herndon appears to be a big fan of the pick for the Titans. He believes Latham is one of the strongest and most aggressive tackles in this year's draft class.
NFL veteran Damien Woody also really likes the pick. He likes Latham teaming up with offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Nashville.
ESPN personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee also had plenty to say about the Titans' pick at No. 7.
Shortly after the Titans made the pick for Latham, general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan were quick to talk with reporters. The plan is for Latham to play left tackle in hopes of taking over the starting job.
Another big believer in the pick was ESPN's Robert Griffen III. He believes that by adding a player like Latham at left tackle, quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have the chance to really thrive.
As with any pick, some fans are going to be skeptical. Some loved it, others were underwhelmed. We thought this tweet pretty much summed up the night.
Joe Alt goes No. 5 to Los Angeles Chargers
For months, Notre Dame's Joe Alt was the projected pick for the Titans at No. 7. But the Los Angeles Chargers decided to take the All-American left tackle with the fifth pick. Some Titans fans were not happy.
Some wondered if Alt coming off the board meant Tennessee would be more willing to look at a trade.
Some were upset that Tennessee missed out on both Alt and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who went No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.
Pre-draft comments
The Titans have the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many believe they'll select Notre Dame All-American Joe Alt in that spot. However, the team has no plans of revealing the pick early.
For those who want to be part of the conversation through the night, there's a new emoji hashtag available on X. Tennessee's social media team shared that #TitanUp is the hashtag to follow along throughout the 2024 NFL Draft.
In his final mock draft of the season, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah still believes the Titans will take Alt at left tackle.
