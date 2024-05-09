Titans Sign Four Picks From 2024 Draft Class
NASHVILLE — Rookie minicamp starts in a few days and the Tennessee Titans agreeded to terms with four of the seven members of the 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Titans officially signed four players to their roster. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who was picked in the fifth round from Louisville as well as receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, who was picked in the sixth round from Tulane. The seventh-round picks, linebacker James Williams from Miami and former Michigan Wolverine edge rusher Jaylen Harrell have also agreed to contracts. These signings were announced on Thursday by the team.
First-round pick JC Latham (Alabama), second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat (Texas), and third-round pick Cedric Gray (North Carolina) haven't signed yet.
Brownlee is a 5-foot-10-inch, 194-pound cornerback who played college football at Florida State for three seasons before transferring to Louisville for his final two seasons. In his senior year in 2023, he played in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
During his time at Tulane, Jackson played in 55 games spanning over five seasons. He had a total of 109 receptions for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he returned 60 punts for 677 yards and a score and 36 kickoffs for 772 yards. Jackson, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds, has proven to be a versatile player.
During his three seasons for the Hurricanes, Williams started 29 times in 33 games and recorded 162 tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Harrell is 6 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 247 pounds. He played for the University of Michigan from 2020 to 2023. During his four-year tenure, he appeared in 46 games and started in 31 of them. He recorded 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. He ended his career with three consecutive Big Ten Championships from 2021 to 2023 and won a national title.
