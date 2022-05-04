Recently Released QB Lands with AFC South Rival

Kevin Hogan joins his seventh NFL team when the Houston Texans make him the fourth quarterback on their roster.

It is possible that the Tennessee Titans have not seen the last of quarterback Kevin Hogan.

This season he could be on the opposite sideline. Twice.

The Houston Texans, who the Titans play two times every season, announced Wednesday that they have signed Hogan. He joins a roster that already has three others at the position, 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills and journeymen veterans Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel.

The move comes four days after the Titans decided four quarterbacks was one too many. They released Hogan on Saturday, a day after they selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis will work with starter Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside, Tannehill’s primary backup for the past two seasons with the idea that he one day will be Tennessee’s starter.

Hogan, 29, will look to continue to re-establish himself as a serviceable backup. In this case, it is with a franchise that recently parted ways with a young, Pro Bowl quarterback. They traded Deshaun Watson, who remains embattled by legal issues that caused him to miss all of 2021, to Cleveland in mid-March.

Hogan joined the Titans last November as a member of the practice squad and made one appearance as a standard elevation to the gameday roster (mop-up duty in a loss at New England) when Woodside was on the Reserve – COVID-19 list. That was his first appearance in an NFL regular-season game in more than four years.

He was without a job for the entire 2019 season and most of 2020 before the Cincinnati Bengals added him to their practice squad. The Bengals released him after roughly six weeks, and it was more than 10 months before the Titans signed him.

A fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2016, Hogan is now with his seventh NFL team. He has attempted 101 passes in nine career games. His lone start (a loss) was with Cleveland in 2017.