Home-Grown Tackle Released as Roster Limits Shrink

The Tennessee Titans released two players Tuesday in order to get their active roster down to 85, which is the new limit as of 3 p.m. (CDT).

Safety Tedric Thompson and tackle Paul Adams were waived. Both played a respectable number of snaps in last Friday’s preseason victory at Atlanta.

Additionally, defensive lineman Trevon Coley was placed on injured reserve. A fifth-year veteran who was a two-year starter at Cleveland (2017-18), he sustained a foot injury against the Falcons after having made three tackles (tied for the most among the defensive linemen) and half a sack.

Thompson was signed last Thursday along with another safety, Reggie Floyd, in the start of what has become a look at experienced players at that position. Two more, Clayton Geathers and Bradley McDougald, were added Monday, which prompted the release of Floyd.

Now, Thompson is out too. A one-time starter with Seattle, he saw more action than all but one of Tennessee’s safeties at Atlanta. He was credited with one tackle.

Adams is a Nashville native who first signed with the Titans last October as a member of their practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder also has spent time on Cleveland and Washington’s practice squads after he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game. He did play 17 snaps against Atlanta, fourth among the team’s tackles.

Tuesday’s reduction of the roster limit is one of three that will take place before the start of the regular season. In a week, the limit falls to 80, and the regular-season limit of 53 players takes effect Aug. 31.