August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Home-Grown Tackle Released as Roster Limits Shrink

Paul Adams spent part of 2020 on the practice squad. Tedric Thompson's release continues shuffle of veteran safeties.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans released two players Tuesday in order to get their active roster down to 85, which is the new limit as of 3 p.m. (CDT).

Safety Tedric Thompson and tackle Paul Adams were waived. Both played a respectable number of snaps in last Friday’s preseason victory at Atlanta.

Additionally, defensive lineman Trevon Coley was placed on injured reserve. A fifth-year veteran who was a two-year starter at Cleveland (2017-18), he sustained a foot injury against the Falcons after having made three tackles (tied for the most among the defensive linemen) and half a sack.

Thompson was signed last Thursday along with another safety, Reggie Floyd, in the start of what has become a look at experienced players at that position. Two more, Clayton Geathers and Bradley McDougald, were added Monday, which prompted the release of Floyd.

Now, Thompson is out too. A one-time starter with Seattle, he saw more action than all but one of Tennessee’s safeties at Atlanta. He was credited with one tackle.

Adams is a Nashville native who first signed with the Titans last October as a member of their practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder also has spent time on Cleveland and Washington’s practice squads after he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game. He did play 17 snaps against Atlanta, fourth among the team’s tackles.

Tuesday’s reduction of the roster limit is one of three that will take place before the start of the regular season. In a week, the limit falls to 80, and the regular-season limit of 53 players takes effect Aug. 31.

Tennessee Titans tackle Paul Adams listens during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Home-Grown Tackle Released as Roster Limits Shrink

Tennessee Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar (49) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Last Season's Special Teams Ace Returns

Indianapolis Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 12, 2019.
GM Report

Latest Roster Moves Add Experience at Safety

Tennessee Titans tight end Miller Forristall (42) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 15

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Shuffle Tight End Depth Again

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Woodside Laughs Off Pressure in Preseason Start

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) puts pressure on Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) during a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
News

Strong Defensive Effort Included Foreseeable Errors

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) pull sin a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Puts Rookie Receiver on Notice

Tennessee Titans tight end Miller Forristall (42) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
Game Day

Titans 23, Falcons 3: Moments That Mattered