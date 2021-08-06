Dupree Passes Physical, Cleared to Practice

The high-priced free agent figures to provide a significant upgrade to the Tennessee Titans' pass rush even after a serious knee injury cut short his 2020 season.

NASHVILLE – The final piece of the puzzle on defense is ready to see how he fits.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree passed his physical Friday morning, and the Tennessee Titans removed him from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That meant the high-profile free agent was free to take part in practices.

Dupree had been on the PUP list since training camp opened because he is still on the mend from reconstructive knee surgery last December. He also spent a couple days on the Reserve – COVID 19 list.

Also Friday, defensive back Chris Jones was removed from the Reserve – COVID-19 list, where he had been since the first day of camp, and offensive lineman Patrick Morris was waived. Morris was signed a week earlier as franchise officials continually have worked to maintain offensive line depth throughout camp.

The week started with the addition of first-round draft pick Caleb Farley to the active roster. The cornerback out of Virginia Tech opened camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. He has practiced on a limited basis since.

Now comes Dupree.

The Titans signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract after he spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the largest free-agent contracts of the offseason and a clear indication of the interest franchise officials have in upgrading the pass rush, which produced just 19 sacks in 2020.

Dupree had eight sacks in 11 games for the Steelers last season before he was injured and set a career-high with 11.5 sacks in 2019. He has registered at least four sacks every year of his career and 39.5 in all.

It remains to be seen whether he will be healthy enough to play in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but in June he characterized himself as “on schedule” in his recovery and that he was “excited for the season ahead.”