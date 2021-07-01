Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Dupree Plans to do More than Rush Passer

Free-agent linebacker plans to have a positive impact on the Tennessee Titans defense in multiple ways.
Author:
Publish date:

Bud Dupree knows he’s more than just a sack machine.

The free agent outside linebacker understands that the Tennessee Titans brought him in to improve the pass rush, but he wants everyone to know that there is more to his job than just getting to the quarterback.

“Anytime you get paid to pass rush, you go ahead and get sacks and make big plays in the run game, be an all-around player,” Dupree said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “You don’t just come in just to be a one-trick pony and just do pass rush.

“You’ve got to be able to be a tone-setter on the edge, as well, swarming to the ball, stopping the run, evolving your teammates, getting everybody hyped up.”

Dupree’s history as a pass rusher and run-stopper is well documented. In his last healthy season (2019), he tallied 11.5 sacks and 68 total tackles. Of his 68 tackles on the year, 16 were for a loss. And he added 17 quarterback hits, the highest mark of his career.

In 11 games in 2020 before a season-ending knee injury, Dupree still managed eight sacks, 31 tackles, and 15 quarterback hits. Those numbers had him on track for another career year.

After signing a five-year $82.5 million deal early in free agency, Dupree and the Titans expect him to return to the level he was playing at the season prior to his knee injury.

“We’ve got to go out and be tough, tough as nails, go out there and just play to our best ability,” Dupree said.

Regarding his recovery from reconstructive surgery, Dupree gave Titans fans encouraging news. Each day his knee is getting stronger, and it’s responding well to rehab.

“ACL recovery, rehab has been one of the most progress things I’ve dealt with so far,” Dupree said. “Each week you see different levels of progress. You see different things changing about it. I’m working hard to be back as soon as I can, but it’s up to the coaching staff at the end of the day, like when they want me to be on the field and how comfortable they feel with me coming off the injury.”

For his part, he said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.

He chose Tennessee because of the opportunity to help transform a defense that struggled to get to the quarterback during the 2020 NFL season.

And the Titans clearly trust him to do so because of the substantial contract they used to sign him. After all, you don’t pay someone that much money to do just one thing.

“I’m trying to bring the same touch I had in Pittsburgh to Tennessee,” he said. “That will be another step for me to be a great attribute there too.” 

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dupree Plans to do More than Rush Passer

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Sloman (2) reacts after making a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Report: Former Titans Kicker to Sign with Steelers

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George smiles as he listens to media questions as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Eddie George Making 'Immediate Impact' as College Football Coach

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after the Patriots lost to the Titans at Gillette Stadium.
News

Vrabel Ranks Among Belichick's Best Patriots Players

The Tennessee Titans helmet design from 1999-2107.
Center Stage+

Is Second Option for Second Helmet the Better One?

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry (96) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Best-Case Scenarios for Top Free-Agent Additions

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex.
News

Smith Still Values Time with Titans

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Saffold Says O-Line Can't Count on Continuity, Chemistry

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) leaves the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

Simmons Turns Heads as 2021 Season Approaches