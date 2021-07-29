Bud Dupree Placed on Reserve -- COVID 19 List

Two days into their 2021 training camp, the Tennessee Titans now have two players dealing with issues related to the coronavirus.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans looked forward to the day that they could remove linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

That happened Thursday, but not in the way anyone expected. And it was not cause for celebration.

The Titans placed Dupree on the Reserve – COVID 19 list. His is the second Tennessee player to be placed on the list, and he joins defensive back Chris Jones, who was moved there Wednesday just before this year’s first training camp practice.

The Reserve – COVID list is for players who test positive for the virus or have been quarantined due to a close contact. Teams are prohibited from disclosing the reason for a player’s addition.

Dupree's move there opens up a spot on the 90-man training camp roster if franchise officials choose to use it.

Dupree started training camp on the PUP list because he has not fully recovered from reconstructive knee surgery, which he underwent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the offseason, he declared himself “on schedule” with his rehabilitation but neither he nor franchise officials have said exactly when they expect him to be at full speed.

Because he was on the PUP list, he was unable to take part in the first two practices of training camp. Only when doctors clear him will he be able to take part in workouts.

The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Steelers but joined the Titans when he signed one of this offseason’s biggest free-agent deals (five years, $82.5 million). His addition is meant to improve the Titans’ pass rush. For his career, he has 39.5 sacks, including 19.5 in his last 27 games.

Now, the wait begins for Dupree to clear COVID protocols so that he can be removed from the Reserve – COVID list. And returned to the PUP list.