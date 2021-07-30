Two Additions Beef Up Interior of O-Line

Sports Illustrated home
Spencer Pulley has been a starting center in the NFL. Patrick Morris has limited experience over the past two seasons.
Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

Just days into training camp the Tennessee Titans buffeted their offensive line.

Veterans Spencer Pulley (pictured) and Patrick Morris were signed, the team announced Friday. There had been one open spot since the start of camp because Aaron Brewer is on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Another spot opened when Elijah Nkansah was waived (injured).

Pulley (6-foot-4, 309 pounds) started all 16 games at center for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2017, his second year in the NFL. He started nine more the next season for the New York Giants. His last appearance was in Week 17 with the Giants.

A native of Memphis, the 28-year-old played college football in Nashville at Vanderbilt University and entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers. He has played 49 games (26 starts) over four seasons.

Morris (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) appeared in three games for the Denver Broncos over the past two seasons. The Broncos waived him earlier this week.

The 26-year-old from Denton, Texas entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He spent virtually all of that season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad but finished the year with the Broncos, who claimed when the Steelers released him. He had been with Denver ever since.

Nkansah joined the Titans in April when they claimed him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Without Brewer and Nkansah, the Titans had just six interior offensive linemen on their training camp roster. Two of those, center Ben Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold, have been in the NFL for at least a decade and will have their workload monitored closely prior to the regular season. Jones, for example, sat out Friday’s practice.

Pulley and Morris provide much-needed depth to help get through workouts.

New York Giants center Spencer Pulley (77) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
