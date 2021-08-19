August 19, 2021
Injury Opens Door for Tackle's Return

Paul Adams re-signs two days after he was released while another offensive lineman goes to injured reserve.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

A number of players have spent a limited amount of time in Tennessee Titans training camp recently. Guys like safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd and tight end Deon Yelder have been released within days of when they were signed.

Thursday, one came back after a brief period on the street.

Tackle Paul Adams was re-signed two days after he was released. He was brought back to take the place of Brent Qvale, who was placed on injured reserve. The moves come with the Titans in the midst of two days of joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the teams in Tampa.

Qvale, a veteran of 77 NFL games primarily as a backup, was signed two weeks earlier to help bolster the depth on the offensive line. He played nearly half of last Friday’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Adams played one-quarter of the snaps for the offense.

Adams (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has no regular-season experience but has spent the majority of the last two seasons on the practice squads of Cleveland, Washington and Tennessee. The Titans signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 27, 2020 and he spent the rest of the season there.

A Nashville native and a 2013 Tennessee Mr. Football winner, Adams was a four-year starter at right tackle and a two-time captain at the University of Missouri. He was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo have on limited workloads since the start of camp, and Kendall Lamm has been sidelined since last week with an injury. It is possible they will be the team’s top three tackles during the regular season, and their limitations and/or absences have forced franchise officials to keep extra tackles on the roster.

Missouri offensive lineman Paul Adams (OL01) speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center.
