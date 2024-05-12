Chargers Sign Former Titans Defender
The Los Angeles Chargers added a former Tennessee Titans edge rusher, inking Bud Dupree to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Dupree, a first-round pick in 2015, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons after two years with the Titans. During his time in Tennessee, he recorded seven sacks, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits, starting 17 of his 22 games.
After his release from the Titans, Dupree went South to Atlanta where he started all 16 games he played in, recording 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He hit the open market once again, considering a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and re-signing with the Falcons, but ultimately ending up in Los Angeles.
Dupree will now be part of a three-man rotation with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. At 31-years-old, he'll enter his 10th NFL season, looking to add to his 53 career sacks.
