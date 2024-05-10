Titans Bring In Former Commanders CB for Tryout
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon's quest to improve the team continues this weekend when the team hosts a veteran cornerback.
Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick William Jackson III will participate in a tryout for the Titans during the team's rookie minicamp, according to KCPR2's Aaron Wilson.
The 31-year-old cornerback started his NFL career when the Bengals took him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played with Bengals through the 2020 season. Jackson then signed a three-year $42 million dollar contract with the Washington Commanders leading into the 2021 season.
Jackson split the 2022 season between the Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was unable to play with the Steelers due to a bulging disc in his back. He sat out the 2023 season.
Jackson has accumulated five career interceptions and 51 pass deflections throughout his career. In his most recent full season as a starter in 2021 with Washington, Jackson recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups until he got sidelined by a calf injury. He has played 75 games and started in 64 of them.
