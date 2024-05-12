Former Titans RB Shining at Steelers Camp
A former Tennessee Titans running back is trying to resurge his career, and is off on the right foot this offseason. Trying out at Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, Jonathan Ward is putting on a clinic, looking to land a spot on the 90-man roster.
Ward grabbed an invite to camp late and made the most of it.
"My agent, he reached out to me and told to pack my bad, you're going to minicamp this weekend," he told All Steelers. "That's all I needed. I was just sitting at home, working out and training and stuff. I just needed an opportunity, whether it was minicamp, signed or however it went. This is my first time in free agency so I didn't know what to expect."
The Steelers aren't necessarily looking for a starter, or a backup, but they could be evaluating Ward as added depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. So far, he's done enough to believe he'll get a shot at OTAs and training camp.
During drills, Ward showcased his speed and athleticism while also making some noise during pass blocking drills. He told reporters at camp that running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said he had "old man hands" for his strength in his blocking.
Pittsburgh typically signs veterans they invite to camp and Ward could be the next player they intend to keep around. It doesn't guarantee a spot on the 53-man team this season, but it gives him an opportunity to find a home with his third NFL team.
"The older you are, the less time you have in the league," Ward said. "At the same time, it's just football. Coming out and sharing the gems that I've picked up over the years with the younger guys, it's just a blessing. And that also gives me an advantage too because you get a little bit of a player and a coach in the same aspect."
