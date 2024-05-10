Insider Compares Titans Rookie to Former All-Pro
The Tennessee Titans may have something special on their hands with seventh-round pick James Williams. The Miami linebacker took the field at rookie minicamp and turned some heads by his size and speed on Day 1.
ESPN's Turron Davenport saw some former All-Pro in the new linebacker. Despite only being in helmets and cleats, Williams had the size and speed of former Second-Team All-Pro and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith.
Smith was also a late-round pick, being selected in the fifth-round in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Jaguars, earning an All-Pro selection in 2017, and never having a year with less than 100 tackles. He finished his short career with 587 tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and nine interceptions.
Williams won't be viewed as a starter this season but should get some chances to earn playing time in his first year. The Titans have high hopes for the athletic safety-turned-linebacker, and with comparisons to a former AFC South star, fans should be excited about the upside of the seventh-round pick.
