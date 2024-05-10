Titans Reach Deal With First Round Pick
NASHVILLE — First-round draft pick JC Latham agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans after Friday's rookie minicamp practice.
The Titans strategically chose Latham with the seventh pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, envisioning him as a left tackle despite his previous role as a right tackle at the University of Alabama.
Latham is the fifth player in the seven-person draft class to sign with the Titans. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5th round), receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (6th round), linebacker James Williams (7th round), and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell (7th round) signed their deals on Thursday before minicamp.
Currently, the team's second-round pick from Texas, defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, and the fourth-round pick from North Carolina, linebacker Cedric Gray, remain unsigned.
Latham played for Alabama for three seasons, from 2021 to 2023, appearing in 41 games and starting 27 of them consecutively. As a junior in 2023, he was recognized as a second-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC player. During that season, he recorded 41 knockdown blocks in 813 snaps, averaging 3.2 per game. Latham is a 6-foot-6-inch, 342-pound tackle.
Latham participated in Friday's rookie minicamp practice, and head coach Brian Callahan seemed encouraged by Latham's progress.
"He looks strong and athletic and all those things that we thought we saw on tape translated here," Callahan said. You saw all those things. He's got really good feet. He's got really strong hands. You saw his power. I mean, for a guy first time hitting one of those sleds, he had a few of them. That was pretty impressive. His ability to brace was good to see."
